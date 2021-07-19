From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Matawalen Toto, Barrister Labaran Shuaibu magaji has encouraged Muslims faithful to use this period to pray for the security and Unity of Nigeria.

Ahead of the Eid Dil Kabir festivities, the Matawalen Toto, Barrister Labaran Shuiabu Magaj, disclosed on Sunday in his home town Toto local government council when he procured and distributed not fewer than 1000 bags of rice across 5 local government areas that constituted Nasarawa west senatorial district.

He said it has become necessary to pray for Nigeria as insecurity ranging from banditry, kidnapping, criminality is affecting the development of the country thereby causing more hardship to the ordinary people in the country.

He called on all Muslims to remain steadfast in their faith, while urging them to adhere strictly to the teaching of Prophet Muhammed and the exemplary sacrifice demonstrated by prophet Ibrahim and pray for the country.

The legal Luminary also urge Nigerians especially his constituents never to loss hope in the present administration of president Muhammadu Buhari, but always pray for him and the country for peace and unity.

The gesture was one among many others enjoyed by the people in the zone in recent time, apart from securing jobs and scholarship for students at various tertiary institution of learning, in attempt to cushion the effect of hardship faced by people.

It would be recalled that Barrister Shuaibu, is a lead counsel in the office of the Attorney general of the federation, who has also shown strong interest to contest the senate seat come 2023.

Barrister Magaji, also felicitated with Muslims across the western senatorial district, the state and the country at large.

According to him, this is a period where all Muslim faithful are expected to show love to their fellows ,share their Worth’s with the less privileged in the society through the teaching of the Holy Quran as well as make sacrifices.

Bar. Magaji further stated that by the grace of God he would ensure that the western zone tap from it abundant natural resources through the initiation of bills, if giving the mandate to represent them at the senate during the forthcoming election.

Benefiting LGAs of the sallah palliatives included Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Nasarawa and Toto.

