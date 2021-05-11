From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, Governor Samuel Ortom has urged all Nigerians to relentlessly pray to God to end insecurity in parts of the country.

The Governor expressed the assurance that through prayers and commitment on the part of government and the people, the wave of killings, kidnappings, herdsmen attacks and banditry would be surmounted.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the Governor added that the peace, security and unity of the country must be placed above personal and sectional interests, stressing that keeping Nigeria safe and united is a task for all its citizens.

“The Governor urges Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

“He acknowledges and appreciates the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.”

The Governor, while wishing all Muslims a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, assured Benue people that the security of lives and property would remain the priority of his administration.