Toks Asher Young has felicitated with the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world over this year’s celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

The felicitation was during in a telephone chat with our correspondent. ‘’This is a very special moment for the Muslim faithful, and I wish to join the rest of the world in celebrating this year’s birth of The Holy Prophet (S.A.W). He added, “On this occasion, I urge the Muslim youth to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W) and let his words and teachings guide them in all their daily activities, in relations with neighbours, colleagues and even strangers. “The best way to celebrate his birth is to emulate those attitudes and characters that stood him out, this is very important at this very critical period of our nation building.

‘’Religious tolerance, living in peace and harmony among others are also his exemplary virtues that we must eschew and emulate, especially in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country. Once again, I congratulate all the Muslim faithful and wish them happy celebration,’’ Tochukwu said.

Tochukwu Umezulike better known as Toks Asher Young, music business consultant, author, philanthropist, and ECOWAS Youth Ambassador.

Toks went on to urge Muslim youth leaders to strive for forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Islamic Prophet. “On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today,” he said.

