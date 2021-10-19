From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, Paul Osuyi, Asaba

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the media to reconsider its reporting on security challenges in the country, saying insecurity is declining and not on the rise.

In a message to mark the Eid-ul-Maulud celebration issued by Garba Shehu, presidency spokesman, Buhari said it was time the media revised the prefixes “rising insecurity” with “declining insecurity” as security agencies were effectively responding to the challenges across the country.

He used the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities the Armed Forces, Police Force, and intelligence agencies have embarked upon to effectively respond to the situation.

According to him, the government fully expects and intends for these trends to continue.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He, therefore, called on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures, saying time has come to reverse the prefixes “rising insecurity” with “declining insecurity.”

The president added that “increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security and military leadership is helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality and economic sabotage.

“The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

“While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more.

“The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard.”

Buhari also appealed to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents.

•FG confirms arrival of final batch of Super Tucano jets

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said it had taken delivery of all the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets expected from the United States.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who made the revelation when he appeared on a live TV programme, yesterday, described the fighter jets as a “game changer” and disclosed that they have been used for operations in the North East.

He said there are about 150 bandit camps between Zamfara, Katsina, parts of Kaduna and Niger states

“All the 12 Super Tucano fighter jets have been received. As at this morning, all the 12 were here and they have been deployed to the North East.

“We can see that the Tucano jets are actually a game changer. Most of the successes we have recorded in recent time is because of the acquisition of the new platforms, not limited to the super Tucano.”

The minister added that the military’s onslaught against terrorists is encouraging people to return to the farms, particularly in the north-east.

CAN, Kalu, Ugwuanyi, Okowa, others greet Muslims

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Uzor Oji Kalu, governors and others have felicitated with the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and all Muslims in the country on the occasion of Moulid an-Nabi, birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement urged government at all levels to double their efforts in stopping the menace of terrorism and all banditry activities in Nigeria.

“We rejoice and pray that God will continue to keep us one in His love, benevolence and mercy. It is also our prayer that the good Lord will bring back peace and tranquillity to this country, bind us together as one nation and improve our economic growth and development.”

CAN, thus, encouraged the government to exercise the political will and pave way to the end of insurgency in the country.

•Lawan preaches peace, love, tolerance

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, said the occasion should remind Muslims, and all people of faith, of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet.

“Prophet Muhammad set clear examples through his life of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true Muslims to emulate at all times.

“Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as humans, people of faith and Nigerians.

He said that the Federal Government and the National Assembly would continue to work assiduously to create the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence and prosperity in Nigeria.

Lawan reminded Muslims to continue to observe the COVID-19 health protocols during and after the celebration.

He also called for prayers and support for law enforcement and security forces in their “valiant and patriotic efforts to protect all of us.”

Lawan also enjoined all to pray and continue to support the law enforcement and security forces in their valiant and patriotic efforts to protect all Nigerians.

•Kalu sues for peace

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged the muslim ummah to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to pray for the nation.

Describing the season as an opportunity for Muslims across the country to imbibe the teachings of the holy Qur’an as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad.

Kalu, while acknowledging the imperative of peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Nigeria regardless of religious faiths, called on religious leaders to use their platforms to advance the cause of nationhood, adding that no country can develop in an atmosphere of disharmony.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians especially Muslims, he admonished the muslim community to uphold the exemplary life of Prophet Muhammad.

“I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid-el Maulud which commemorates the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“It is a season for Nigerians regardless of age, tribal , political and religious differences to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

“The Muslim ummah must celebrate the occasion by adhering to the tenets of the holy Qur’an and exemplary leadership qualities of Prophet Muhammad in their daily pursuits.

“As a nation, we must shun actions that can polarise the country. We must sustain peace and unity in our communities, states and at the national level. Let use use this festive season to show love, affection, piety and service to humanity.”

Kalu wished the muslim community a hitch-free Eid -el maulud celebration.

•Ugwuanyi calls for renewed faith in God, prayers

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on all Nigerians to renew their faith in God and intensify prayers for the country to surmount its challenges.

In his goodwill message, hei urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remain committed to the core values of the nation’s founding fathers so that the concerted efforts at sustaining the peace, unity and progress of the country will be fully actualized.

The governor pointed out that the significance of Eid-ul-Mawlid anchored on love, sacrifice, obedience, tolerance and charity, as exemplified by the deeds and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad, is germane to the peaceful co-existence, unity and prosperity of Nigeria.

•Wike, Okowa call for tolerance, prayers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike called on the Muslim community to use the celebration to advance the cause of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

In a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said that his administration will continue to promote religious tolerance among all residents of the state.

Governor Wike advised the Muslim faithfuls to imbibe the virtues of love, peace, patience, communal living and honesty which were qualities of Prophet Mohammed, in their daily lives.

The governor, while wishing the Muslim community a wonderful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration, urged them to always pray for the government and people of the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State called on Nigerians to intensify prayers to end violent crimes in the country.

He urged Muslims to follow the exemplary leadership of Holy Prophet Muhammad by promoting peaceful co-existence and offering prayers for the peace, unity and continuous progress of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was currently plagued by insurgency and other violent crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, herders/farmers clashes and agitations which had continued to impede growth and development of the country.

He said funds that the federal and states governments would have used for development were being wasted in combating the crimes and protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

Okowa charged Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies and work towards building a better nation, saying the celebration of the birth of the Prophet should renew the faith and bond of unity among the people irrespective of the diversities.

He specifically urged the Muslims and other religious groups to intensify prayers for needed reforms for a better Nigeria.

•Ekweremadu: Be brother’s keeper

Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu), urged Nigerians to close ranks and be their brother’s keeper to move the nation forward.

“Eid-El-Maulud calls for deep reflections on the values of peaceful co-existence, unity, and love for one’s neighbour.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians to be their brother’s keeper and to join hands so that we can charge together, confronting the many challenges facing us as a nation. It is only by so doing that we can overcome and move our country forward on the path of peace, security, prosperity and development.”

•Tinubu, Obi

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has tasked Muslims and Nigerians take time to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet, especially as it relates to the country.

“The birth, life, and teachings of the Prophet are lessons in devotion and dedication, and indeed, worthy of celebration.

“Often celebrated with family, it is a time to as a unit, profess the Muslim faith to one another, reminding each other of the teachings of the Prophet and strengthening their faith. If we can get it right at the smallest unit of society which is the family, it will be easier to fix the ills that have become prevalent in the larger society.

“Beyond celebrating with immediate family, we should also extend a hand of fellowship to others around us, regardless of affiliations, creed, and religion.”

In his own reaction, former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, urged Muslims to continue to seek the peace and progress of the nation.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

He said the Eid-el-Maulud celebration was an opportunity for Muslim faithfuls to intercede for the nation.