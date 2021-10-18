From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Muslim community and Nigerians of all faiths on the occasion of Eid-ul-Maulud (Maulud-Un-Nabiyy), the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

In a message to mark the occasion, President Buhari expressed delight ‘to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul- Maulud.’

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged Muslims to strive for ‘forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day. On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today.’

The president used the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities the Armed Forces, Police Force, and intelligence agencies have embarked upon to effectively respond to the security challenges in the nation.

He said the government fully expects and intends for these trends to continue, and calls on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures. Time has come to revise the prefixes ‘rising insecurity’ with ‘declining insecurity’.

The president added that increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic and energised police, security and military leadership is helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage. The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

‘While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more. The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard,’ he said.

President Buhari appealed to road users to drive with care and avoid accidents.

