(NAN)

Former Head of State Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd) on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari to wish him and other Muslim faithful a happy Eid ul-Maulud celebration.

The celebration is to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: ”General Gowon, who initiated the telephone conversation, said he called to wish the President, and through him, wish Muslims all over the country, a happy Eid-el-Maulud.”

According to the presidential aide, Buhari also used the opportunity to congratulate and wish Gowon well on his 87th birthday, which fell on Oct 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had, earlier, via a statement by Shehu, congratulated Gowon on his 87th birthday, rejoicing with the leader and his family on the grace of good health and strength to keep serving the country.

President Buhari lauded Gowon for the formidable role he had been playing in the development of the country.

He acknowledged that the former Head of State had always been advocating peace and unity, while consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom toward good governance and democracy.

The president also noted with commendation and gratitude, the statesmanship of the Convener and National Chairman of “Nigeria Prays’’, whose vision for a greater country resonates in the programmes he instituted in the 70s.

