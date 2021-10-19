From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, and the Baba Adini of Ektiland, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-ul-Maulud, marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, Lawal, a leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the 2022 election called for peaceful coexistence among the people of the state and Nigerians in spite of their political or religious differences.

‘We thank the Almighty Allah for witnessing this year’s Eid-ul-Maulud and to celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW). I pray that we live to witness more celebrations of this great day.

‘I urge us all to imbibe the lessons that the life of the Prophet teaches us on a daily basis. We must be humble, accommodating and live in peace with all. We should not allow any divisive tendency to take root in our state and Nigeria in general,’ he said

The Baba Adini also used the occasion to assure the people of Ekiti State of a better deal as from next year when the PDP takes over the government of the state with him as the governor.

