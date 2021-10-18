From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called on Nigerians to intensify prayers to end violent crime in the country.

Governor Okowa made the call in a statement to felicitate with Muslims in Nigeria as the world commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Eid-ul-Maulud).

According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, and made available in Asaba on Monday, Governor Okowa urged Muslims to follow the exemplary leadership of Holy Prophet Muhammad by promoting peaceful co-existence and offering prayers for peace, unity and continuous progress of Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria was currently plagued by insurgency and other violent crimes, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, herders/farmers clashes and agitations which had continued to impede the growth and development of the country.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

According to the Delta governor, funds that federal and state governments would have used for development are being wasted in combating the crimes and protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

Governor Okowa charged Nigerians to shun all divisive tendencies and work towards building a better nation, saying that the celebration of the birth of the Prophet should renew the faith and bond of unity among the people irrespective of the diversities.

He specifically urged the Muslims and other religious groups to intensify prayers for needed reforms for a better Nigeria.

‘As we celebrate, it is my hope and prayer that we emulate the spiritual lessons in the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty.

‘As a people with great religious beliefs, if we can imbibe and espouse the Holy Prophet’s teachings, our nation will ultimately benefit from it.

‘Let us remember to pray fervently for our nation to achieve greater unity and rise against tendencies offensive to democratic tenets and wellbeing of the country and the people, irrespective of religion or place of origin.

‘This is the time for a rebirth in the polity, and I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in that direction, especially in giving the country a new Constitution that will address all contending issues that are reflective of true democracy and federalism.

‘It is my hope that this celebration will bring joy to all your homes here in Delta, Nigeria and around the world,’ the governor stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .