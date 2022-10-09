From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the country as they mark 2022 Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration.

Okeke urged the Muslims faithful to unite in ideas that would make Nigeria indivisible and promote developmental ideas that would build a stronger nation.

He made the call in an interview with journalists in Awka in commemoration of the Muslim festival as the Federal Government declared Monday October 10, a public holiday.

He said that the public holiday was to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad as he called for peaceful co-existence and progress of the nation which he noted was part of the virtues of Islamic faith.

Dr Okeke said that the celebration was very apt and hoped the moment would encourage Nigerians to love one another and to promote unity of the nation especially as the country was in the process to conduct the 2023 general elections.

He said that security of lives and property of Nigerians should be an ultimate goal at the hearts of all Nigerians irrespective of their religious belief.

Okeke commended the President Muhammadu Buhari administration on his efforts to sustain peaceful co existence of the nation to justify the struggles of the nationalists past and to make the country one unified nation.

He congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He admonished all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of patience, tolerance and perseverance which he noted were deep spiritual virtues and which the Holy Prophet Muhammad exemplified, adding that doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.