From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday (May 12 and 13) as public holidays to mark the Eidul-Fitr celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, called on Nigerians to use the Eidul-Fitr celebration to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation of the country.

Aregbesola said development cannot thrive in a rancourous atmosphere and urged Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

The minister in a statement by Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary in the ministry, called on security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount ongoing battles against insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

The minister while wishing all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr celebration said Pesident Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would end the scourge of crime and criminality and restore peace to every nook and cranny of the country.