Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), a civil society organisation, has concluded plans to host a public presentation of its book that reflects on its history through the eyes of its founders and partners. The book is titled: “Footprints: Past. Present. Future.”

The event will also feature EiE’s pre-election fundraising auction across arts, fashion and photography, with pieces donated by leaders in their respective sectors, like Bruce Onabrakpeya, Deola Sagoe and Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

Executive Director of EiE, Yemi Adamolekun said: “This book is positioned as a collector’s item because of its unique style of presenting timely information about citizens’ rights & responsibilities in the context of a growing democracy. “The time is also strategic as Nigerians take steps towards ensuring all registered voters can select credible candidates; vote without violence and protect their votes on election day, and in the four years that follow by holding public servants accountable.”