The 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), which is set to hold on May 14, 2022, will witness an eight-day lineup of events.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, revealed this at a press conference last Thursday. According to her, the introduction of the eight-day series of events will bring exciting changes to the awards that had its first edition in 2013.

She said: “We are focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry truly magical, and beaming that magic to millions of Africans who watch the awards every year. These curated events will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food and African culture. There will also be panel discussions and film screenings from our MultiChoice Talent Factory, industry sessions, and competitions for digital content creators and budding fashion designers.”

The eight-day events will commence on Saturday, May 7 and will be followed by a first-ever AMVCA runway show, in partnership with Bella Naija Style on Sunday, May 8. On Monday, May 9, it will be MultiChoice Talent Factory Day, with movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MTF Academy.

The following day, Africa Magic will host industry stakeholders to a special Content Market Day and pan-African food festival and cultural day on Wednesday, May 11. A Digital Content Creators’ Day to spotlight the growing popularity of online content creators will hold on Thursday, May 12. There will be a special gala for nominees on Friday, May 13 whilst the awards night, which will hold on Saturday, May 14, will crown the series of events.

Hosted by Nollywood actors, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Daniel Etim-Effiong, the nominees for this year’s AMVCA were unveiled last night on all Africa Magic channels.