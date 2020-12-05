From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than eight persons were confirmed dead in an autocrash that occurred at Dakare village along Bauchi road in Garko Local Government Area of Kano State on Friday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Kano Command, Kabiru Ibrahim Daura, confirmed the accident and the death toll.

He said the preliminary information revealed that the accident involved two vehicles, a Sharon minibus and a bus, while noting that 20 persons were involved in the crash.

He explained that the accident was as a result of wrongful overtaking and over speeding adding that one of the drivers “decided to overtake another only to come face to face with an incoming motorcycle. In a bid to avoid a collision, he swerved the vehicle into a fall and started summersaulting.”

Daura explained that a road traffic investigation team has been deployed to the scene to carry out proper investigation on the cause of the accident.

The spokesman said the victims were all moved to the nearest hospital even as he cautioned motorists to be careful while driving.