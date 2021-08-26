From Emmanuel Adeyemi,Lokoja

Kogi state government yesterday confirmed the death of 8 persons from Diarrhea related diseases in five local government areas of the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the state capital also confirmed that a total of 129 cases have so far been reported while 66 persons have been infected.

The statement signed by the state Epidemiologist,Dr Austin Ojotule said that a total of seven communities including three in Kogi, Lokoja and Ankpa Local government Areas have been infected.

The statement titled ” press release by Kogi state ministry of health on the outbreak of diarrhea/ vomiting in Kogi state reads in part; “it has become very important for us as a Ministry to brief the press on the outbreak of diarhoea and vomiting suspected to be cholera in some Local Government Areas of the State in recent time. So far local governments namely, Kogi, Bassa, Lokoja, Ankpa and Kabba Bunu have been affected between February and August, 2021.

Ojotule said that Seven communities were affected in the aforementioned LGAs with 129 cases.

“However we were able to confirm cholera in three of the communities in Kogi, Lokoja and Ankpa LGAs with 66 persons affected and 8 deaths (CFR=12.12%).These are Border Communities with hard to reach terrains”.

He said that most of the deaths have occurred before the reports got to the !ocal government/state authorities adding that findings also revealed that majority of the deaths in all the outbreaks occurred at home.

According to him, “the State Ministry of Health has supported the outbreak response with response commodities and technical support. The state is working closely with the local government to avert further outbreaks by strengthening and sustaining community sensitization and mobilization. This is to ensure that Communities adopted health safety measures such as good personal and environmental hygiene, washing of hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet, avoid open defecation, boiling of drinking waters and proper cooking and handling of food and vegetables before eating as these measures are

very key in preventing diarrhae diseases.”

He advised People with diarhoea and vomiting to visit the nearest health facility as soon as they notice symptoms adding that Government will continue to collaborate with critical stakeholders and partners to ensure that no single individual dies of preventable disease in the state.

“We will work with relevant agencies ensure provision of portable water in communities within the state to ensure that diarrhoea disease is reduced to the barest minimum in the State”.