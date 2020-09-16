Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Eight people have been feared killed and two injured during Boko Haram raid on a village in Borno.

Sources said the insurgents arrived at Wasaram, a remote community along the local border between Borno and Yobe states on Tuesday night shortly after the Muslim night (Isha) prayer.

“They came to Wasaram at about 8pm in vehicles. They were about 30 in number. They started shooting people from the entrance of the village. Eight people were killed and two injured in the attack,” Ali Musa, who fled the community to Damaturu, Yobe State capital, some 12 kilometres away told The Sun on phone.

The insurgents were said to have tricked some of the villagers earlier at the entrance to the community some people were planning to attack them. Ironucally, sources said the insurgents opened fire on the villagers as they attempted to flee.

Wasaram is tucked amid communities between Borno and Yobe, some 32 kilometres to Benisheik, a town along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway and headquarters of Kaga Local Government.

Information on the attack was not known in Maiduguri the state capital until Wednesday noon. Neither the military nor police have reacted to the attack.

Boko Haram has carried out and claimed responsibility for most of the terror attacks in the state in the over a decade of terrorism activities in the country’s volatile northeast states