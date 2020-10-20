Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

At least eight persons have sustained gun shot injuries in an alleged clash between the Nigerian Police Force and the ENDSARS protesters in Edo.

The incidence happened at Satana Market in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

According to one of the victims son, Daniel Okoh, he alleged that the police came, with the intention of dispersing them from protesting, and at the process, shot at them, leaving seven of them with severe gun shot injuries while his mother, Mrs. Roselyn Okoh who was selling in her shop was hit by a bullet making it the eight persons.

He said he rushed his mother alongside other victims to the Edo Specialist Hospital for treatment.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwanbuzor refused to pick his phone calls for comment despite the series of call put across to his cell phone.