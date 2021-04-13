From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than eight people were confirmed killed in last weekend’s attack by Boko Haram on Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government in Borno State.

A member representing Mobbar Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon Usman Lawan, told journalists in Maiduguri, yesterday.

He said the insurgents came in a convoy of vehicles and fired several guns, adding that reports from the area indicated that many people were injured

He said the attackers also burnt some public buildings and facilities of some humanitarian organisations as well as non governmental organisations (NGOs). The lawmaker called for support from the Federal Government for the affected community.

Sources said the insurgents stormed Damasak at about 4:30pm, on Saturday, in about six four-wheel drive vehicles for the attack which lasted till the early hours of Sunday, before they vacated the town later.

Scores of residents fled their homes for safety, multiple security sources told Daily Sun. The army, in a statement, however, said it repelled the attack.

Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said troops engaged the insurgents with “superior fire power” both from the air and on the ground.

“Nigerian Army troops, supported by Air Components of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak, the Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State, on April 10, 2021,” he said.