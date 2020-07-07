Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Ghanaian authorities have reopened over 600 shops belonging to Nigerians that have been under lock and key for eight months.

The shops belonging to Nigerian Traders in Ghana have been under lock and key since December 2019.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, some Nigerian traders had joined protests against what they labelled as unfair treatment in Ghana.

According to them, aside from the demolition of a property near the High Commissioner’s residence, their shops have been closed for the past 8 months.

Some of their placards read: ‘We condemn the demolition of our staff building in Ghana’; ‘Nigerians’ shops locked up in circle Accra 8 good months’; ‘Nigerians can no longer breathe in Ghana’.

The President, National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) Dr. Ken Ukaoha disclosed the reopening of the shops on Tuesday, while on Solidarity visit to the Chairman/CEO, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

According to a statement by Gabriel Odu, of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit

NIDCOM Abuja, Ukaoha said that the visit was to commend and appreciate Dabiri-Erewa for her untiring and unrelenting efforts in resolving the lockdown of Nigerian shops in Ghana for over Six Months.

He stressed that the ECOWAS protocol of Free Movement of Persons, Goods and Services shouldn’t be observed in breach but rather be observed in the spirit of brotherhood and diplomatic reciprocity.

In her remarks, the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM in turned thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that intervention was multi-level especially at the highest level of diplomacy and bilateral relations between Ghana and Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerian Traders in Ghana to always obey the laws of their host country and conduct themselves with respect and dignity.