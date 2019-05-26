(CNN) Gunfire broke out at a neighborhood gathering in Virginia, leaving at least eight people hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Holly Cove area of Chesapeake on Saturday night, police spokesman Leo Kosinski said.

The shooting started shortly after 9 p.m. ET while police were on the scene investigating a traffic disturbance, Kosinski said.

At least eight gunshot victims are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to hospital spokesman Dale Gauding. Information on the victims’ conditions was not immediately known.

All victims have been taken to area hospitals and police are conducting interviews with those who attended the event to get more details