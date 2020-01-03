Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The 1975 set of Esie/Iludun Grammar School Old Students Association, lrepodun Local Government, Kwara State, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, held its reunion/inaugural meeting, at Trident Hotels, Tanke, Ilorin. It attracted many members of the set most of whom, have retired from active service.

According to the interim Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the set, Mr. Sunday Adeleke, the meeting was sequel to the national one held in October 2019 at the same venue where each set has been mandated to pay the sum of N250,000 on or before the end of January 2020.

The ultimatum was to meet the association’s determination to rehabilitate the school, which is already in a sorry state.

Adeleke said: “The set has therefore, swung into action by the contribution of minimum of N5000 by each member into the account of the interim Treasurer, Mr Muniru Dere, of the Bursary Department, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), with a view to meeting the target of the national body.

“To sustain the tempo of the reunion, the set has resolved to meet on quarterly basis with the aim of rehabilitating its alma mater and mandated two of its members to pay on-the-spot assessment to the school.”

A minute silence was observed in remembrance of some of its members that have died since leaving the school 44 years ago.