Old students of Esie/Iludun Grammar School (EIGS) 72-76 set, Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State, has rejoiced with Mr Clement YomiAdeboye, the new General Manager of the Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation, publishers of the The Herald newspapers.

Adeboye who hails from Esie was until his appointment Daily Editor of The Herald, is a member of the prestigious International Press Institute (IPI).

Chairman of EIGS 76 set, Dr SulePopoola, said the set heartily celebrated Adeboyeon his appointment as a mark of recognition of hard work and dedication to duty: “It is a reflection of the high quality products being churned out from EIGS and it a great joy to be part of this celebration.”

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr RafiuAjakaye, had earlier said: “This appointment is based on his track records in print media and professional acumen in particular. It is the expectation of the state government that he will bring his rich professional ability, dedication, competence and indeed his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties.”

Adeboye comes to the job with over 20 years of cognate experience as a journalist and poet. He worked in various newsrooms in Nigeria, including AM NEWS, TheNEWS and The Herald.

He was educated at Esie/Iludun (ANG) Grammar School, School of Basic Studies (SBS, Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin and University of Ilorin, Ilorin. He also attended various professional trainings in Nigeria and overseas, including the Independent Journalism Centre, ZUS BUREAU. He is an alumnus of the #AirtelChangeYourStory training in Multimedia, Social Media and Mobile Journalism.