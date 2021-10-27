The Esie/Iludun Grammar School Old Students Association (EIGSOSA), Esie/Iludun, Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State, begins the 60th anniversary celebration of the school on Friday, November 5, 2021.

There will be charity display, remembering and honouring of deceased members and touring of the school by the old students on Friday. It will be followed with a novelty football match, indoor games, medical outreach and interactive sessions.

The second and final day is tagged: “Uniform Day” and old students are expected to be in school uniform. It will feature career talk, mentoring and counselling sessions.

The highlight of the day is a lecture: EIGS: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, to be delivered by General Manager, Kwara State Printing Company, publishers, The Herald, Yomi Adeboye.

Thereafter, there will be cultural display, raffle draw, awards presentation and presentation of school projects executed by EIGSOSA.

The two-day events come to a close with a football match between EIGS and a selected school.

