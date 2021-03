The national body of the Esie/Iludun Grammar School Old Students’ Association (EIGSOSA), will hold its Annual General meeting (AGM) on April 3, 2021. The meeting will take off at 10am, Treden Hotel, University Road, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Its National Publicity/Social Secretary, Mr. Julius Dada Olomi, advised members to come with their face masks, adding, “all COVID-19 protocols shall be strictly observed.”