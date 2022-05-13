The Esie/Iludun Grammar School Old Students’ Association, Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State, will hold its annual general meeting tomorrow, Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Statement by its national president, Professor Kunle Olawepo and publicity/social secretary, Mr Julius Dada, said the meeting takes place at Treden Hotel, University Road, Tanke, Ilorin, by 10am.

The statement urged members to attend in large number and be punctual.

