This year’s edition of the annual national general meeting of Esie/Iludun Grammar School Old Students Association (EIGSOSA), comes up on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Treden Hotel, Tanke Road, Ilorin, Kwara State at 2pm.

Its spokesman, Dr Femi Biala, said the theme is “Resuscitating Our Alma Mater,” the old students will discuss ways of moving the school forward, advising members to turn in large numbers and be punctual.