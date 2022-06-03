By Job Osazuwa

National president, Esie/Iludun (Anglican) Grammar School Old Students Association (EIGSOSA), Professor Kunle Olawepo, has charged government to increase funding for public schools to meet global best standards. He spoke after the annual general meeting of the association at Treden Hotel, University of Ilorin, Tanke Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

He expressed displeasure over the present condition of the school, saying: “I appeal to the Kwara State government to assist in addressing some of the problems facing the EIGS.

“We urge government to come and do the larger bits in renovating, in revamping institutions, physical structures, the number as well as quality of teachers that are in these schools, the social amenities, as well as everything that makes a complete man, all would essentially and majorly have to be tackled by government.

“The majority of the students at EIGS live in town and have to go from town to school without means of transportation. There is no problem with the location of the school. All that is needed is access to transportation.

“My advice to the students is to be focused, read their book, determine to make a success and headway in life. They should be clear-headed in what they want to become in life and how to achieve their goals. There are so many things that can easily distract students from concentrating on their studies.

“They should be focused, have plans for their lives, have visions of where they want to be in five, 10, 15 and 20 years’ time and keep faith with those visions.

“This institution (EIGS) belongs to all of us. No matter where we are, the history of our lives has been written up to the point we are now. You can’t change the secondary school that you attended. Once you get to that point and you feel that inner urge to say ‘where I stand today or where I sit today, if not for this institution, I may not have gotten there,’ you must learn to look back and give back to people as well as institutions that helped you to get to where you are today.”

Principal of the school, Mr. Tunde Atomori, spoke at the end of the meeting: “I told the old students about the issue of security. That school is so big and in a remote location. The security situation is calling for attention. Otherwise, people can just come and there will be nobody to challenge them.

“I am impressed with the number of students we have now. When I got there in 2016, I had the problem of teachers. But now it has improved, though we still need more.

“The challenges facing the school, the location of the school is a big problem, it is inside a forest. Due to insecurity, parents don’t like taking their children to a place like that. We have a problem of low population of students. If you go to the school, the infrastructure, buildings are dilapidated and nobody is doing anything about it. These are the major challenges.”

He told the old students that fire razed a part of the college. He appealed to them to as a matter of urgency help to procure chemicals and other materials for students to be used in their external examinations. He also said the school transformer was destroyed and presently there is no light in the school.

Atomori and the staff were urged to rededicate themselves to better performances and show more commitment. The principal was particularly advised to ensure safety of the school infrastructure to avoid a repeat of the Chemistry Laboratory fire outbreak.

Also, immediate intervention to aid students about to write WAEC SSCE was approved by congress.

Members commended the executives for the achievements recorded in the last two years and the publicity put in place for the meeting but regretted the low attendance. The congress made it mandatory for each set to sponsor a coordinator or any nominated member to represent the set at future meetings.

It was noted that review of the association’s constitution is in progress. Members were advised to contribute by contacting Chairman, Constitution Review Committee (CRC), Dr Femi Ogunremi or any member of executive council.

The association appealed to all sets to pay the N250,000 each contribution in full. The congress then approved the re-election of present executive for another two years, 2022-2024.

Offices of first vice president and treasurer declared vacant were filled. Dr. Femi Ogunremi, second vice president, was moved to VP One, while Mrs. Funke Ademoye, financial secretary, became treasurer. Mr. Adedayo Odeniyi was elected VP Two and Mrs. Rachael Awokunle was elected financial secretary.

