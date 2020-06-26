The 1976 set of the old students association of Esie/Iludun Grammar School (EIGS), Esie/Iludun, Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State, has resolved to urgently complete the on going renovation work on a block of classrooms in the school.

The decision was taken during tan online meeting of the association and agreed that work has to be stepped up on the block of classrooms.

The chairman, Dr Sule Popoola, said the “work must be completed without further delay. We must also key into national body’s programmes by contributing our quota to the re-novation of our almamater. Each member is therefore encouraged to come alive with their financial obligations. Voluntary donations too will be welcomed.”

A committee on fund drive was set up. Members of the committee are, Chief Mike Oyeniyi, Elder Steve Agboola, Mr Mayowa Adewole, Mrs. Mary Mustapha and Mrs Rebecca Olatunji.

Popoola appreciated all members for their various supports and commitments to the course of the group, as well as hosts of the previous meetings. He reminded members that the present executive members have outstayed their tenure having come on board on February 18, 2018, hence the need for dissolution of the house.

Justice Kayode Ogunjobi is expected to hold the next meeting in Lagos.

A committee was constituted to handle the meeting with Alhaji Ibrahim Ajibowo as chairman. Other members are Mr Femi Ogundare and Mr Femi Adeoti.