Paul Erewuba

Former England youth international, Ovie Ejaria is waiting for FIFA’s clearance, in order to play for Nigeria at senior level.

The 22-year-old Reading midfielder, who spent six years at Liverpool but only made eight senior appearances for the Premier League champions, helped England win the 2017 Under-20 World Cup.

The Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that the process for him to swap allegiances has been started.

He is eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his parents, but he will have to wait until next year while FIFA ratifies his switch from England.

Football’s world governing body has confirmed “that at the time of writing, FIFA has not cleared the player in relation to the topic you mention.”

“As a result, we are not in a position to comment any further nor to give an estimation as to the possible time line.”