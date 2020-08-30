Liverpool forward, Ovie Ejaria has left the club to join Championship club, Reading, on a permanent basis.

The England born Nigerian youngster signed a four-year contract with Reading to bring an end to his Liverpool adventure.

Ejaria joined Liverpool at the age of 16; he then struggled to break into the first team and, therefore, spent most of his career away from Anfield.

He first signed for Reading on loan back in January 2019, however, the club has now triggered their right to sign him on a permanent deal.

“Reading Football Club are very pleased to announce that midfielder Ovie Ejaria has put pen to paper on a permanent move to the Madejski, which will secure his future as a Royal until the summer of 2024,” Reading wrote on their official website.

The FIFA Under-20 World Cup winner made 16 starts to successfully steer the Royals away from danger at the foot of the Championship table.