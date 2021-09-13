By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, has vowed to take the war against smuggling to the criminals in Lagos and Ogun States, respectively.

Ejibunu, who took over leadership of the unit last week, stated that all those involved in smuggling must be regarded as enemies of the state.

The newly-appointed controller explained that smugglers are economic saboteurs and must be treated as criminals.

Ejibunu spoke during a brief handing and taking over ceremony held at the unit’s headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Former comptroller of the unit DC Usman Biri Yahaya expressed his gratitude to officers and men of the unit for their unflinching support and cooperation towards the success of his administration.

He urged officers and men of the unit to extend the same cooperation to the newly appointed DC, noting that the success of the unit depends on teamwork.

He advised his successor to run an inclusive administration while assuring him of the possibility of surpassing the successes made so far.

‘Be reminded that challenges are bound to come his way but no matter how tough the challenges may be, they are surmountable. I want to passionately appeal to officers to offer the new Controller their maximum support in the discharge of your duties,’ he added.

Deputy Comptroller Ejibunu enrolled in the Nigeria Customs Service in 1991 as a commissioned officer. A seasoned officer, trained by the Service both within and outside Nigeria on Customs operations and procedures. He had served in different capacities and worked in all regions of the country. Prior to his recent posting, he was the Commander, Comptroller General Strike Force Headquarters Team. Worked at Ondo/Ekiti and Tincan Island Commands as the Deputy Comptroller Enforcement.

He thanked officers and men of the Unit for the warm reception he got on arrival. He further expressed his desire for personnel to support him in taking the Service to greater heights. He further appealed for unity among officers in the course of discharging their duties. He also encouraged officers to utilise their intellect by making positive inputs that would take the Service to great heights.

‘Everybody should think of what to do for the Service and not only what to gain from it, he said, encouraging personnel to put in their best work.

