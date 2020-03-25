Worried by the spate of calamities occurring in the sports sector, particularly as it affects players and athletes, the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, has called for sober reflection and precautionary measures that could curb further occurrence.

Ejidike sounded that there is need for admonition and security measures because in some instances, sportsmen and women are targets of the bandits.

He noted that Nigeria roads are in bad conditions, which makes them prone to accident, even as motorists on the road are sometimes careless.

He mentioned recent accidents, which claimed the life of Rangers International striker, Ifeanyi George, who was involved in road accident when his vehicle ran into a parked vehicle along Onitsha – Agbor -Benin road, as well as the fire incident that consumed Lobi Stars coaster bus on their way to Makurdi. In the Same vein, Ejidike lamented the kidnap of Enyimba inspiring midfielder, Dayo Ojo, who was abducted in Ipele town after Ifon in Ondo State.