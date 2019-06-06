The Nigeria Pillar of Sports has joined other eminent Nigerians to condole the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu Gambari and the entire Ilorin Emirate over the demise of the mother of the Emir, Hajia Aishat Nma Zuluquanain Gambari.

Death, a bad reaper of life in the words of the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, JP is a necessary end of every man, even as it deals a big blow in the heart of man.

In a condolence message, Ejidike prayed Allah to grant Hajia Aishat Nma aljana fidauz and pleaded with the Emir of Ilorin to take solace in the words of Allah who is omniscience and all knowing.

The Chairman, Kwara State Igbo Traders Association Board of Trustees sounded that though, it’s painful to lose one’s mother, the legacies left behind by the deceased live on.

He added that what is important about life is to affect others positively, while alive as exhibited by the mother of the Emir.

Ejidike prayed God to give the Emir, the royal family and the entire Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.