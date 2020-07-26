The Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, JP, has joined condoled with the family of the late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq (OFR).

In his condolence message made available to the media, Ejidike described the late Abdul-Razaq as a patriotic Nigerian, whose legacies are indelible.

He noted that the late sage, who died at the age of 93, was among the front liners who liberated the Northern Region and Ilorin Emirate, in particular, as the first lawyer from the region.

Ejidike added that, in the field of education and politics, Alhaji Abdul- Razaq was first among his equals, having founded Ilorin Grammar School, Ilorin, aside from scholarship and donations which transformed lives of many poor people.