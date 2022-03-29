Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike has donated 2000 tickets for fans to watch Nigeria vs Ghana 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup playoffs today.

Ejidike, who has remained a sports enthusiast and philanthropist, said he decided to demonstrate the gesture as a way of encouraging Super Eagles to conquer Ghana and pick another World Cup ticket.

He then urged fans to come out in their large numbers to support Nigeria’s team in the crucial game.

“At this crucial time, all Super Eagles desire is support from all of us till the last minute of their second leg encounter with the black stars of Ghana.

“I urge the football loving Nigerians to rally round them by coming out massively to watch the match at the stadium,” he said.