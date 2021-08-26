The much touted Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament has been described as a right decision in the right direction at this moment when the world football ruling authority is keen about the women football development programme particularly in Africa.

The Nigeria Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J.P made the remark in a statement to commend the Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari for using her exalted office to promote women sports in Nigeria.

Chief Ejidike noted that the Invitational tournament themed: “playing for good” is better staged at this crucial period when the world is facing security challenges.

“What interests me is seeing political office holders and patriotic Nigerians using their offices to promote unity, and bring youths together in a manner to shape their lives and give them hope. This particular international tournament by the office of Her Excellency, the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari focuses hope that Windows of opportunities can be opened for them in the round leather game”.

The sports philanthropist appealed to wives of state governors to emulate Dr Aisha Buhari by staging one form of female competition in order to unearth budding talents