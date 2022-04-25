The Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, has lent his voice to join other Nigerians to pay tribute to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who joined his ancestors on Friday night, describing him as one of the greatest monarchs who towed the path of unity and one Nigeria in his lifetime.

Late Alaafin of Oyo, according to a statement by Chief Ejidike, was a detribalised king who used his position to ensure peace and love among all the tribes in Nigeria even as he accepted the revered appointment as Chancellor of Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto as well as University of Maiduguri a position he occupied before his demise.

Ejidike recalled his visit to the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III in his palace where he had a commitment to stage a befitting championship in his honour to further unearth budding talents in Oyo State but death has dealt a big blow as Alaafin never lived to witness the game. “What attracted me to Alaafin of Oyo was his spirit of sportsmanship; a keen sportsman who choose boxing and maintained his physical fitness till death. Even at 82 years, he was bouncing and strong. He never discriminated against any tribe or religion. He was a true and patriotic Nigerian. As one of the foremost monarch in the country, he used his exalted stool to stabilise the nation. I have great respect for his power of intellect, particularly his sound knowledge of history,” Ejidike recalled.

Ejidike condoled the government and people of Oyo State; and natives of the ancient town of Oyo, as he prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.