The Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J.P has joined other sporting fraternity to condole with the family of late Mrs. Janet Okwaraji, the mother of late Nigeria’s sensational midfielder, Samuel Okwaraji.
In a condolence message he personally signed, Chief Eji- dike said the mother of Sam Okwaraji was a woman of peace who took solace in almighty God when his son passed on to glory at a prime age.
Ejidike, who commended the current Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare for setting a veritable agenda for families of great sportsmen and women in Nigeria, including the mother of late Okwaraji, urged the federal government to come up with a policy that would complement the initiative.
“It is painful to watch parents of great Nigerian sportsmen and women dying in penury after their wards diligently served the nation and laid down their lives for their fatherland. The case of Mrs. Janet Okwaraji is sympathetic even though individually we have supported the family. However, if there had been a legalised policy as to regular stipends, it would have ameliorated their situations,” Ejidike remarked.
