Luqman Olabiyi

Three months after the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, issued a warrant of arrest on three suspected Ejigbo land grabbers, the police are yet to carry out the order of the court.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi had on December 23, 2019, issued a warrant of arrest on the three suspects. The suspects are Mayak, Omotunde and Tajudeen. The decision of the court to issue a warrant of arrest on the suspects followed their failure to appear in court.

But, three months after the order was issued the suspects are yet to appear before the court thereby frustrating their arraignment. Justice Oshodi had adjourned the case on several occasions to enable the police effect the arrest of the suspects but the prosecution has been giving one excuse after another.

When the matter came up yesterday, the prosecuting counsel, Y G Oshoala, from the office of the Attorney General of Lagos State told the court that he was surprised the suspects were not in court.

He informed the court that officer in charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), assured him that the suspects would be brought to court.