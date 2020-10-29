By Bolaji Okunola

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has commissioned the Ejigbo Division headquarters newly-built ultra modern office complex.

Odumosu, while being conducted the new edifice, commended the Divisional head, Chief Superintendent of Police, Olabisi Okuwobi for her doggedness in providing policing a facelift.

The Commissioner of Police believes the complex would help operational efficiency and effectiveness of officers in the Division.

“This is a laudable achievement and an added plus for policing in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

“Our men deserve conducive environments to perform their lawful duties and I must give kudos to the Chief Superintendent for ensuring this project came to fusion.

“Okuwobi has really done an amazing thing and would be role model for others. I want to use this medium to applaud her effort. Although, it’s one of her duties to make her men perform effectively but at the same time, one must commend her effort.

“Record showed that Ejigbo Police Divisional Headquarters remained one of the most effective in the state and a multi million building like this will help promote the thinking faculty of the Police,” he stated.

In her reaction, Okuwobi thanked all contributors who inspired her for the project.

“I will love to say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to this massive project built to promote community policing.

“For me, it was a dream come true. I hereby promise all residents of Ejigbo an improved services and safety of life and property,” Okuwobi assured.