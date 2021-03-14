By Christy Anyanwu

The 8th edition of FIMO which was held recently in Lomé, Togo, was a beautiful experience in the fashion industry. The fashion event brought together about 20 African designers from around the continent as a celebration of cultural cross-pollination. The runway witnessed diverse classy styles that marveled the audience.

Nigerian-born designer, Ejiro Amos-Tafiri, thrilled the audience with her outstanding collection tagged: “The Protestant.”

The Togo Fashion Festival is aimed to create a platform to showcase the best of African fashion.