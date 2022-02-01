Super Eagles star, Chidera Ejuke, has arrived at CSKA Moscow’s training camp in Spain after competing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, informs the official website of the Army Men.

CSKA Moscow is holding three winter training camps in Campoamor with the first one ending on January 24, while the second and third are scheduled for January 28-February 9 and third for February 12-February 22 respectively. Ejuke was given a week off by the leadership of the Muscovites to recharge his batteries after international duty with the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

The former Heerenveen man was tipped to light up the Africa Cup of Nations but was not given much playing time by interim boss, Austin Eguavoen, logging 75 minutes from a possible 360 in four games.

In the current season, the exciting winger has participated in eighteen matches in the Russian Premier League, scoring four goals and setting up three others for his teammates.