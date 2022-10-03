Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke supplied the assists for Dodi Lukebakio’s equalizer in Hertha Berlin’s 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim. Hertha Berlin had a tough task in their hands when they welcomed inform Hoffenheim to the Olympiastadion.

Hoffenheim needed a win to leapfrog Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich and climb to third, while Hertha Berlin aimed to preserve their four-game unbeaten run. Andre Kramaric put Die Kraichgauer in front after 25 minutes off an assist fromOzan Kabak. However,Hertha Berlinhad

other ideas, and they restored parity 12 minutes later. Ejuke teed up Lukebakio with a beautiful pass, and the Belgian forward took his chance, sending the ball into the bot- tom left corner of Oliver Baumann’s goal.