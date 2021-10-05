Russia-based winger Chidera Ejuke and Chidozie Awaziem, who is based in Turkey, are the early birds to the Super Eagles training camp in Lagos ahead of Thursday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

Officials told SCORENigeria that most of the call-ups would report today for the team to begin training the next day.

However, the Eagles will already be without Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi and Henry Onyekuru, who was handed a late invitation but will not be available due to injury.

Nigeria tackle CAR on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos with the reverse tie in Douala, Cameroon, Sunday.

The Eagles lead Group C with six points from two matches, while CAR are third on a point.

Liberia are second with three points and Cape Verde bottom on a point.

