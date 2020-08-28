Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow have reached an agreement with their Dutch counterparts SC Heerenveen to sign highly-rated Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke.

Allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report that Ejuke will be joining the 13-time Soviet Top League / Russian Premier League champions on a four-year deal that will keep him at the Muscovites until the end of the 2023-2024 season, subject to a traditional medical.

The exciting winger boarded his flight to Moscow at approximately 1630 hours on Thursday afternoon and will be arriving in the Russian capital at 2255 hours.

His transfer to CSKA Moscow brings an end to speculation surrounding his future, with teams in France, Netherlands, Turkey and United Arab Emirates battling for his services following a banner season that saw him score 10 goals and set up six others in 29 games across all competitions.

Ejuke’s medical with CSKA Moscow has been scheduled for Friday ahead of his unveiling as a new player of the club.

Nigeria internationals past and present including Ahmed Musa, Chidi Odiah and Aaron Samuel have worn the colours of CSKA Moscow in the past.