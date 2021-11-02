The Confederation of Africa Football, CAF has confirmed dates for the final round of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, AWCON last qualifying round between the Super Falcons of Nigeria and Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast, www.bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

The continental football governing body confirmed the dates of the first and return legs of the matches which will be held in February 2022 in a release over the weekend.

“The qualified teams for the second qualifying round of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 are known.On Wednesday, South Africa, Botswana, Senegal and Zimbabwe validated their places for the final stage.In the fixtures released, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will host the Lady Elephants in the first leg between Monday, 14 and Thursday 17, February 2022.

The return leg will be held in Ivory Coast between February 18th and 23rd, 2022.

Super Falcons reached the final qualifier after defeating Black Queens of Ghana 2-1 on aggregate while the Lady Elephants humiliated Niger ladies 20-0 aggregate scores to book their place to the final stage.

