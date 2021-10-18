Nigeria international, Chidera Ejuke scored his third goal of the season to inspire CSKA Moscow to a 1-0 win at Ural on Sunday.

Ejuke has been CSKA’s best player in the early days of the campaign, winning the club’s player of the month award in August and September.

The 23-year-old also set many Nigerian fans’ tongues wagging after his dribbles set him apart when the Super Eagles shot down the Central African Republic in Cameroon earlier in October.

And he delivered another match-winning performance at the Ekaterinburg Arena for the Muscovites in their matchday 11 clash.

After a goalless first half, Ejuke’s magic conjured up the winning goal as he struck a fine effort that beat goalkeeper Ilya Pomazun in between the Ural posts.

