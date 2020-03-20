Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has embarked on 18 capital projects meant to increase reliability and quality of supply to customers in its network.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications of the company, Mr Godwin Idemudia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that investing in critical infrastructure was pivotal to improving electricity distribution to end users.

Idemudia said some of the projects, which spread across EKEDC franchise areas, include the rehabilitation of 33KV feeders, 15 relief substations, installation of transformers and replacement of wooden poles with concrete poles.

He said : “We have embarked on several projects which will result in more efficiency in our services.

“That is not to say that we have reached everywhere, but I am sure that it will get everywhere as soon as our liquidity increases. Work is in progress to improve our services.”

Idemudia said that EKEDC inaugurated over 50 projects in 2019, ranging from substation equipment to distribution transformers and cables, in spite of the challenges faced by Distribution Companies.

“2019 was a year full of ups and downs, especially when we were hit with increase in mandatory monthly remittance percentage to the Market Operators (MO) and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc.

“We were able to fulfil our monetary obligations and service delivery. We increased the number of our 33KVA and 11KVA by a significant margin.

“We acquired two mobile transformers to serve as stop gaps whenever transformers are out to prevent prolonged outages.

“We also procured more thumpers to help detect underground faults to improve on our turn-around time in resolving underground cable faults, ” he said.

The EKEDC spokesman said the company was also leveraging on available technology to improve its services to customers .

Idemudia said: “We have invested so much in the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition.

“This is a system comprising both software and hardware elements used in remotely controlling and monitoring electrical equipment and installations for effective management.

“It helps to gather, monitor and process real-time data and allows for complete control of equipment through the human-machine interface.

“This means that we can monitor, control and interact with our equipment remotely from the confines of our office.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bridging the metering gap in its network, adding that it had engaged seven Meter Asset Providers to fast track the process.

“By the end of 2021, all our customers must have their prepaid meters, that is our target and we are working actively to ensure that happens,” Idemudia said. (NAN)