The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Friday said it had inaugurated 18 intervention projects between February and July 2019.

Its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Idemudia said the projects were geared toward enhancing the distribution infrastructure of the company.

According to him, these projects were undertaken in reaction to consumers’ complaints and community expansion forecast.

He said that some communities were experiencing low power supply due to overload on existing transformers and dilapidated infrastructure within their network areas.

“This situation will often lead to constant breakdown. So this is a demonstration of the company’s commitment toward prioritising consumers’ demands,” he said.

The general manager said the projects were mainly the introduction of transformers to communities to reduce load shedding and occurrence of low voltage.

“The projects will also tackle constant faults and breakdowns and most importantly ensure access to quality power supply.

“The projects have benefited areas such as Lekki, Ibeju, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Ajah, Mushin and Agbara,” he said.

Idemudia said that the company would continue to implement more projects with the aim of enhancing quality service delivery.

He urged EKEDC customers to ensure regular and prompt payment of bills to enable the company serve them better.

“We are also urging our customers to evolve more civil means of expressing discontent toward our services, instead of physical attacks and assaults on staff,” Idemudia said. (NAN)