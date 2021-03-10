All eyes will be on the Nigerian quartet of reigning African Games 100m champion, Raymond Ekevwo, Nigeria women’s triple jump record holder Ruth Usoro, African 200m indoor record holder Favour Ofili and Shot Putter, Isaac Odugbesan when the 2021 National Collegiate of Athletics Association (NCAA) Division Indoor Championship begins Thursday inside the Randal Tyson Track Centre in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The quartet was among the athletes listed by the NCAA for the championships that will run till Sunday.

Ekevwo will be competing in the 60m event for Florida State University and the Nigerian is ranked third on the list of qualifiers with the 6.57 seconds he ran last month on the same Tyson Randal track centre in Fayetteville. Micah Williams of University of Oregon tops the list with his 6.53 seconds pre-championship best.

In the men’s Shot Put, Odugbesan of Alabama State University is ranked seventh with his pre-championship 20.50m personal best he threw late last month in Fayetteville.

Washington state university’s Turner Washington is the pre-championship leader with his massive 21.85m he threw last month at Lubbock, Texas.