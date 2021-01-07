Security Expert Dr. Ona Ekhomu has described the passage of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe as a “rude shock” and a great loss to academia and the Nigerian nation.

He described Prof. Ibidapo-Obe as an astute administrator, a frontline scholar and a good Christian.

Dr. Ekhomu,National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) said in a press release in Lagos that Prof. Ibidapo-Obecared deeply about the governance of Nigeria, issues of higher education and youth empowerment. He said that he and the departed academic used to engage in interminable debates about the condition of the Nigerian nation.Said he:“Prof will be sorely missed by his family, his friends and a nation that is at the crossroads”.

He said that Prof. OyewusiIbidapo-Obe was a member of the Faculty of the Master in Criminology (MCRIM) program in the Sociology Department of University of Lagos where Ekhomu himself also lectures lamenting that the Master in Criminology (MCRIM) Program has also suffered a huge loss by the passage of the erudite scholar.

Ekhomu philosophizedthat great men are not known by the number of years they spend on earth, but by the way they impact the lives of their fellow human beings. “They are remembered by how they empowered others,” he added.

While praying to God to grant the soul of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe eternal rest, he urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the virtues of servant leadership, uncompromising excellence, humility, altruistic service and love of country which characterized the life of the late Vice-Chancellor.